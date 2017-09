Feb 8 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Wessanen to acquire Piramide Tea, an organic tea brand in the Netherlands

* Wessanen and the Organic Flavour Company bv have signed an agreement for the purchase of the Piramide tea brand

* Closing is expected to be in March 2016