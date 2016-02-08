FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soco begins drilling at well offshore Republic of Congo
February 8, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Soco begins drilling at well offshore Republic of Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Soco International Plc :

* Drilling commences on Baobab Marine-1 well on Mer Profonde Sud Block

* BABM-1 well, to be drilled on RR prospect, is targeting stacked early Miocene channel complexes

* Well will be drilled by deepwater drillship noble Globetrotter II and is expected to take 25 to 35 days, with a planned depth of c.3,400 metres below mean sea level

* BABM-1 well targets gross p50 prospective recoverable resource of c.330 million barrels of oil

* SOCO, with a 60 pct interest, is carrying 100 pct of expected c.$25-30 million well cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
