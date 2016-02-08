FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Custodian Reit applies for 10 mln ordinary shares to trade on the London Stock Exchange
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Custodian Reit applies for 10 mln ordinary shares to trade on the London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Custodian Reit Plc

* Custodian Reit, the UK commercial real estate investment company, applies to UK listing authority for a block listing of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each to trade on the London Stock Exchange

* Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used in connection with the placing programme detailed in the Company’s prospectus, published on 4 November 2015

* Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company’s investment policy.

* The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 9 February 2016.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

