BRIEF-Matomy Media says Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange approves dual listing application 

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Matomy Media Group Ltd

* Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) approves Matomy’s dual listing application

* Matomy, a provider of digital performance-based advertising, is currently listed in London

* Following admission to TASE, it is assumed that Matomy’s shares will qualify for inclusion in the following indexes at the next quarterly review: TA Composite, TA MidCap-50, TA MidCap, TA Tech Elite, TA BlueTech and TA Technology.

* Matomy expects that its ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange shortly, following the finalization of certain settlement mechanics related to the TASE Dual Listing.

* Matomy will publish a further announcement confirming the timetable in due course.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)