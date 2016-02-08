FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matomy Media says Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange approves dual listing application 
#Advertising/Marketing
February 8, 2016 / 7:26 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Matomy Media says Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange approves dual listing application 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Matomy Media Group Ltd

* Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) approves Matomy’s dual listing application

* Matomy, a provider of digital performance-based advertising, is currently listed in London

* Following admission to TASE, it is assumed that Matomy’s shares will qualify for inclusion in the following indexes at the next quarterly review: TA Composite, TA MidCap-50, TA MidCap, TA Tech Elite, TA BlueTech and TA Technology.

* Matomy expects that its ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange shortly, following the finalization of certain settlement mechanics related to the TASE Dual Listing.

* Matomy will publish a further announcement confirming the timetable in due course.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

