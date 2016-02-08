FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Luxonen: agreement in principle reached to settle, to fulfill liquidation
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Luxonen: agreement in principle reached to settle, to fulfill liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Luxonen SA :

* Says agreement in principle has been reached to settle, about 80 pct of Argentina’s obligations to the Nordic Fund for Emerging Markets debt

* After the settlement, the expected NAV will be about 64 Swedish crowns ($7.58) per share in Luxonen

* If settlement is achieved for 100 pct, this will represent a value of roughly 62 crowns per Luxonen share

* Says once fund has reached settlement with Argentina, the aim is to fulfil the liquidation and to ask for a delisting of Luxonen from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBQN19679y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4460 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.