BRIEF-Luxonen: agreement in principle reached to settle, to fulfill liquidation

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Luxonen SA :

* Says agreement in principle has been reached to settle, about 80 pct of Argentina’s obligations to the Nordic Fund for Emerging Markets debt

* After the settlement, the expected NAV will be about 64 Swedish crowns ($7.58) per share in Luxonen

* If settlement is achieved for 100 pct, this will represent a value of roughly 62 crowns per Luxonen share

* Says once fund has reached settlement with Argentina, the aim is to fulfil the liquidation and to ask for a delisting of Luxonen from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon: [ID:nBQN19679y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4460 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)