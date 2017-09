Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Has executed with Multimedia Polska SA an agreement for the grant of a license for transmitting six animated series of the library, including Sissi and Drakers

* The license is granted for a period of 1 year in Polish language, and includes the non exclusive rights for internet and video-on-demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)