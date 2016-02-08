FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pihlajalinna updates on temporary legislation to limit outsourcing contracts
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 8, 2016 / 12:57 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Pihlajalinna updates on temporary legislation to limit outsourcing contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Does not expect outsourcing law to have effect to the company’s complete outsourcing contracts that are in force nor to optional enlargements of these contracts

* Says exact nature of effects cannot be evaluated before more information about contents of proposed law

* Pihlajalinna will continue to monitor proposed legislations content and possible effects

* Reference is made to Ministry of Social and Healthcare and the Ministry of Finance release on Feb. 5 about the preparation of temporary legislation to limit municipalities and joint authorities’ large investments such as hospitals buildings or complete outsourcing contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.