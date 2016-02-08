BRIEF-Exiqon Q4 EBITDA swings to profit DKK 3.8 million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Q4 revenue 46.6 million Danish crowns versus 34.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.8 million crowns versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago

* In 2016, expects total revenue between 180-185 million crowns driven by around 20 percent growth in sales of products and services (excluding oem)

* Sees 2016 EBITDA of 15-20 million crowns (exclusive of shared-based costs) and EBIT more than doubling Source text for Eikon:

