BRIEF-Exiqon Q4 EBITDA swings to profit DKK 3.8 million
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 8, 2016 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exiqon Q4 EBITDA swings to profit DKK 3.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Q4 revenue 46.6 million Danish crowns versus 34.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.8 million crowns versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago

* In 2016, expects total revenue between 180-185 million crowns driven by around 20 percent growth in sales of products and services (excluding oem)

* Sees 2016 EBITDA of 15-20 million crowns (exclusive of shared-based costs) and EBIT more than doubling Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
