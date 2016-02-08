FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank publishes updated information on AT1 payment capacity
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank publishes updated information on AT1 payment capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* Says publishes updated information about AT1 payment capacity

* Says 2016 payment capacity sufficient to pay AT1 coupons of about eur 0.35 billion on 30 April 2016

* Says estimated pro-forma 2017 payment capacity is approximately eur 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating results

* Says 2016 payment capacity is estimated to be approximately eur 1 billion

* Says estimated pro-forma 2017 payment capacity is about eur 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating results

* Says final AT1 payment capacity will depend on 2016 operating results, movements in other reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
