BRIEF-Safilo Group signs with Swatch collaboration agreement for Swatch branded eyewear

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* Signs with Swatch Ltd 5-year collaboration agreement for Swatch branded eyewear

* Collection Swatch The Eyes will be launched in spring 2016

* Safilo and Swatch are to co-design eyewear collections and Safilo is to develop and manufacture the eyewear in its European production network

* Swatch The Eyes will be distributed through Swatch’s global retail network and initially in Safilo’s US retail chain, Solstice, followed by rigorously selected North American eyewear retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)