FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Safilo Group signs with Swatch collaboration agreement for Swatch branded eyewear
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Safilo Group signs with Swatch collaboration agreement for Swatch branded eyewear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* Signs with Swatch Ltd 5-year collaboration agreement for Swatch branded eyewear

* Collection Swatch The Eyes will be launched in spring 2016

* Safilo and Swatch are to co-design eyewear collections and Safilo is to develop and manufacture the eyewear in its European production network

* Swatch The Eyes will be distributed through Swatch’s global retail network and initially in Safilo’s US retail chain, Solstice, followed by rigorously selected North American eyewear retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.