FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novozymes changes organizational structure
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 8, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novozymes changes organizational structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Novozymes :

* Changes in organizational structure and executive leadership team

* Says wishes to strengthen its technology and market leadership through establishment of a central research, innovation & supply organization

* Says the costs are expected to be realized in first quarter 2016 and within the financial outlook provided on January 19, 2016; hence the full-year 2016 outlook remains unchanged

* Says announces formation of three divisions: Household Care & Technical Industries, Agriculture & Bioenergy and Food & Beverages

* Says expects that total costs associated with the reorganization will be 60-70 million Danish crowns ($8.96-10.46 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6939 Danish crowns Copenhagen newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.