Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :

* Sells Lukas Spalvis to Sporting Lisbon

* Sees 2016 profit before tax at about 2 million - 7 million Danish crowns ($298,954 - $1.05 million)

* Earlier expects loss of about 5 million crowns in 2016