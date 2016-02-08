FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Illovo Sugar gets buyout interest from majority investor AB Foods
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar gets buyout interest from majority investor AB Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* Has received a non-binding expression of interest from Associated British Foods Plc

* Expression for ABF to potentially acquire all issued ordinary shares of company that abf does not already own

* Expression from Illovo’s controlling shareholder, holding 51.35 pct of co’s shares

* ABF intends to make an offer of zar20 per illovo ordinary share, to be settled in cash, to all other shareholders

* Board, excluding its ABF nominated directors, will appoint independent advisors to assist it in process going forward

* At this stage there is no certainty that discussions will result in a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
