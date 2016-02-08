BRIEF-Illovo Sugar gets buyout interest from majority investor AB Foods

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* Has received a non-binding expression of interest from Associated British Foods Plc

* Expression for ABF to potentially acquire all issued ordinary shares of company that abf does not already own

* Expression from Illovo’s controlling shareholder, holding 51.35 pct of co’s shares

* ABF intends to make an offer of zar20 per illovo ordinary share, to be settled in cash, to all other shareholders

* Board, excluding its ABF nominated directors, will appoint independent advisors to assist it in process going forward

* At this stage there is no certainty that discussions will result in a transaction