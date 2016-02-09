BRIEF-Swedbank chairman says property deals played role in Wolf's departure

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* Swedbank chairman says has good confidence in CFO, expects him to stay

* Swedbank chairman says wants to stay on in current role

* Swedbank chairman says property deals by management played a role in Wolf’s departure

* Swedbank chairman says Wolf could have stopped property deals had he wanted to

* Swedbank chairman says believes has support from owners

* Swedbank chairman says bank’s strategy remains unchanged despite change in leadership Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)