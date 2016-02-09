BRIEF-Swedbank chairman says property deals played role in Wolf's departure

Feb 9 (Reuters) -
* Swedbank chairman says has good confidence in CFO, expects him to stay
* Swedbank chairman says wants to stay on in current role
* Swedbank chairman says property deals by management played a role in Wolf’s departure
* Swedbank chairman says Wolf could have stopped property deals had he wanted to
* Swedbank chairman says believes has support from owners
* Swedbank chairman says bank’s strategy remains unchanged despite change in leadership Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)