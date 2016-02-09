FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pekao wants to limit net profit fall in 2016 to single digit
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pekao wants to limit net profit fall in 2016 to single digit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA :

* Poland’s No.2 lender wants to limit the fall in its 2016 net profit to a single-digit figure after a 16-percent decline to 2.29 billion zlotys ($576 million) in 2015, Pekao’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

* Chief executive Luigi Lovaglio said Pekao has capital to take over banks, but only those without a Swiss-franc denominated loan portfolio and at a price below book value.

* The Polish UniCredit unit refused to comment on media reports it was close to buying part of a smaller rival and GE unit Bank BPH. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9775 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

