Feb 9 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG :

* FY 2015 EBT up 10.9 percent to 90.8 million euros ($101.78 million)

* FY 2015 sales increased by 7.7 percent to 7.8 billion euros

* FY 2015 net income up at 62.9 million euros, up 3.3 percent

* Proposes distribution of 1.90 Swiss francs per share