FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment FY 2015 prelim EBIT up at CHF 31.0 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment FY 2015 prelim EBIT up at CHF 31.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* Prelim FY net profits excluding revaluation effects rose from 10.1 million Swiss francs ($10 million)to 12.6 million Swiss francs

* EBIT for the financial year 2015 amounted to 31.0 million francs (2014: 16.5 million francs)

* As a 40 pct co-owner of Klausstrasse 4 arranged in cooperation with joint ownership for long-term lease of 1,184 m2 office space with an international asset managers starting Jan. 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1UZR2Oi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9848 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.