BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment FY 2015 prelim EBIT up at CHF 31.0 mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* Prelim FY net profits excluding revaluation effects rose from 10.1 million Swiss francs ($10 million)to 12.6 million Swiss francs

* EBIT for the financial year 2015 amounted to 31.0 million francs (2014: 16.5 million francs)

* As a 40 pct co-owner of Klausstrasse 4 arranged in cooperation with joint ownership for long-term lease of 1,184 m2 office space with an international asset managers starting Jan. 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1UZR2Oi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9848 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)