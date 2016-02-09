FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanoma Q4 operating loss ex. items widens to EUR 8.9 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 9, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanoma Q4 operating loss ex. items widens to EUR 8.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Q4 operating loss ex. items 8.9 million euros ($10.0 million) versus loss 5.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 net sales 408.8 million euros versus 452.5 million euros year ago 

* In 2016 sees consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes to be in line with last year or improve (2015: -3.4 percent)

* Expects profitability to improve in 2016

* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be over 7 percent in 2016

* New legislation in Poland is expected to have a material negative impact on educational textbook market in coming years

* Says impact of Polish legislation to be partly compensated for by new products and services as well as cost savings across the segment

* Proposes a dividend of 0.10 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.