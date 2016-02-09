BRIEF-Com Hem Q4 core profit matches expectations, sees stable margin in 2016

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab :

* Says for 2016, reiterates aim to grow revenue by mid-single-digits

* Q4 revenue totalled sek 1,271m (ly 1,229), up 3.4 per cent

* Low churn rate of 12.9 per cent in Q4 remained at same level as in Q3

* Says changes guidance on underlying EBITDA margin to be at a stable level compared to 46.9 per cent in 2015

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q4 revenue was seen at 1,268 million sek, Q3 adjusted EBITDA at 591 million SEK, dividend at 1.30 SEK per share

* Q4 underlying EBITDA increased by 3.3 per cent to SEK 595 milion

* Says board of directors proposes to agm in may a cash dividend of SEK 1.50 per share

* Says board of directors proposes a renewed mandate to repurchase up to 10 per cent of share capital.

* Says expects capex to be in range of sek 1.0-1.1bn in 2016 and our leverage target remains unchanged

* Says taking steps to explore our scope to grow in the SDU market which, over time, brings the potential to reach over 1 million additional homes with an infrastructure of equivalent quality to Com Hem’s coax. During Q4 and Q1 we are trialling alternative ways to grow within this market.

