REFILE-BRIEF-Matas Q3 EBITA stable at DKK 228.2 million
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Corrections News
February 9, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Matas Q3 EBITA stable at DKK 228.2 million 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period in headline)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 1.05 billion Danish crowns ($157.6 million) versus 1.04 billion crowns year 

* Q3 2015/16 EBITA 228.2 million crowns versus 227.6 million crowns year ago

* For 2015/16 revenue is expected to be around 3.45 billion crowns assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 1 percent

* 2015/16 EBITA margin is expected to be around 17.0 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6610 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
