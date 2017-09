Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Says sets placement date for 2 billion roubles ($25.28 million) BO-17 series bonds at Feb. 16

* Says book building starts on Feb. 10 and ends on Feb. 12 Source text: bit.ly/1nZpKx2 , bit.ly/1Pih2CR Further company coverage: ($1 = 79.1145 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)