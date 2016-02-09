FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ALK Abello Q4 total revenue up at DKK 687 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 9, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ALK Abello Q4 total revenue up at DKK 687 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - ALK Abello A/S :

* Q4 total revenue 687 million Danish crowns ($102.96 million) versus 612 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA, including the gain on the sale of the European veterinary business, 148 million crowns versus 57 million crowns year ago

* Free cash flow in 2016 is expected to be largely level with 2015

* Partnerships are expected to further contribute to Alk’s revenue and earnings, potential milestone payments in 2016-17 total 75 million crowns

* Sees 2016 base business revenue to grow organically by about 10 pct to 2.6 billion crowns

* Sees 2016 EBITDA ex. items, ex. revenues from sales royalties and milestone payments, to increase by about 35 pct to 450 million crowns (331)

* Proposes dividend of 5 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6724 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.