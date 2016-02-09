BRIEF-ALK Abello Q4 total revenue up at DKK 687 mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - ALK Abello A/S :

* Q4 total revenue 687 million Danish crowns ($102.96 million) versus 612 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA, including the gain on the sale of the European veterinary business, 148 million crowns versus 57 million crowns year ago

* Free cash flow in 2016 is expected to be largely level with 2015

* Partnerships are expected to further contribute to Alk’s revenue and earnings, potential milestone payments in 2016-17 total 75 million crowns

* Sees 2016 base business revenue to grow organically by about 10 pct to 2.6 billion crowns

* Sees 2016 EBITDA ex. items, ex. revenues from sales royalties and milestone payments, to increase by about 35 pct to 450 million crowns (331)

* Proposes dividend of 5 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6724 Danish crowns)