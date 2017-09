Feb 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s Pekao :

* Poland’s Bank Pekao chief executive Luigi Lovaglio said on Tuesday bank will pay 500 million zlotys ($126 million) in the newly implemented bank asset tax in 2016.

* Pekao is Poland’s No.2 lender and a unit of Italy’s UniCredit. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9757 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)