February 9, 2016 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal with Hong Kong-based Sky City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Says its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Ltd, signs distribution deal with Hong Kong-based Sky City Technology Development Ltd (Sky City)

* Under distribution deal Sky City is exclusive distributor of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate in China, including Hong Kong and Macau

* Distribution in non-exclusive when it comes to sales through Sky City websites or through sub-distributors websites

* The exclusivity in Hon Kong and Macau depends on minimal sales results during first two years of the agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

