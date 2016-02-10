FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JSE imposes censure on Huge Group director Deetlefs
February 10, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JSE imposes censure on Huge Group director Deetlefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - JSE:

* Censure imposed by JSE on Mr Deetlefs in his capacity as a director of Huge Group Limited

* On November 26 2013, whilst being in possession of unpublished price sensitive information relating to Huge, Mr Deetlefs purchased 47,174 huge shares

* Routine examination of trading by JSE’s Market Regulation Division revealed trade in question and this was also reported to Directorate of Market Abuse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

