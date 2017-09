Feb 10 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue up 11 pct to 558.1 mln rand for six months ended December 31

* Six month HEPS up 783 pct to 5.7 cents

* Inventories on hand were 120.7 mln rand (Dec 2014: 102.2 mln rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)