BRIEF-Opera Software q4 revenues rise to $193.5 mln, beats forecasts

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa

* Q4 revenue was $193.5 million in 4q15, up from $154.4 million in 4q14 vs reuters poll $173 million

* Says revenue for company’s full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in range of $690m to $740m vs reuters poll of $724 mln

* Q4 adjusted ebitda (excluding one-time costs) of $32.8 million, down 5% versus 4q14 (vs company guidance of $29-33 mln)

* Says adjusted ebitda for company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in range of $100m to $125m