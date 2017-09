Feb 9 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :

* Q4 rental income 475 mln SEK (468)

* Q4 income from property management 221 mln SEK (200)

* Jan-Dec rental income 1,910 million SEK

* Jan-Dec property management result 932 million SEK

* Proposes dividend of 5.25 SEK per share (4.75)

* Says our property management result will grow further in 2016

* Says ambition is to grow on all our markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)