BRIEF-Holdsport five-month total sales rises 12.3 pct
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 9, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Holdsport five-month total sales rises 12.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Holdsport Ltd :

* Total sales for five months ended January 2016 increased by 12.3 pct compared to corresponding period last year

* Comparable stores increasing by 9.2 pct over five months ended January 2016

* Weighted retail trading space increased by 5.3 pct for five months relative to prior corresponding period

* Retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 7.3 pct for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
