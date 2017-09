BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge Q4 net interest income up at NOK 390 mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :

* Q4 loan losses 92 million Norwegian crowns ($10.7 million)versus 236 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net income 133 million crowns versus 34 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest income 390 million crowns versus 378 million crowns year ago

* Is proposing to the bank’s supervisory board a cash dividend of 2.00 crowns (1.90 crown year ago) per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5778 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)