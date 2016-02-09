BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q4 lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty rev up 31 pct at DKK 8.1 mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Q4 royalty revenue from Sanofi’s sales of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) outside US up at 8.1 million Danish crowns / 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million), up 15 pct over Q3, up 31 pct over Q4 2014

* 2015 lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty revenue 28.6 million crowns

* Says pending regulatory approvals, US launch of lixisenatide and combination product of lixisenatide and Lantus are planned by Sanofi for H2 2016 and could lead to a considerable increase in Zealand’s revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)