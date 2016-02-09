FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q4 lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty rev up 31 pct at DKK 8.1 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 9, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q4 lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty rev up 31 pct at DKK 8.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Q4 royalty revenue from Sanofi’s sales of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) outside US up at 8.1 million Danish crowns / 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million), up 15 pct over Q3, up 31 pct over Q4 2014

* 2015 lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty revenue 28.6 million crowns

* Says pending regulatory approvals, US launch of lixisenatide and combination product of lixisenatide and Lantus are planned by Sanofi for H2 2016 and could lead to a considerable increase in Zealand’s revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.