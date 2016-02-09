FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds reviewing ECN exposure pending trustee appeal
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds reviewing ECN exposure pending trustee appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Update on enhanced capital notes

* Further to announcement dated January 29, 2016 released by Lloyds Banking Group Plc in respect of enhanced capital notes issued by LBG Capital No. 1 plc and LBG Capital No. 2 Plc, group has been notified that Supreme Court has granted ECN Trustee leave to appeal court of appeal’s decision of 10 December 2015

* LBG is reviewing this decision and will provide a further update later today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
