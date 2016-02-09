BRIEF-Eniro Q4 operating profit fell 20 pct

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab
* Q4 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 579 mln (722), a decrease of 20 pct
* Says we are closely and continuously safeguarding our financial position, we are meeting our obligations to our creditors
* Q4 EBITDA was SEK 107 mln (134), a decrease of 20% compared with Q4 of 2014
* Q4 revenue decreased organically by 19% (-17%)
* Says “Earnings during the last quarter of 2015 shows that the efforts we have made during the year relating to both costs and organization are taking us towards greater stability.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: