FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eniro Q4 operating profit fell 20 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 9, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eniro Q4 operating profit fell 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Q4 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 579 mln (722), a decrease of 20 pct

* Says we are closely and continuously safeguarding our financial position, we are meeting our obligations to our creditors

* Q4 EBITDA was SEK 107 mln (134), a decrease of 20% compared with Q4 of 2014

* Q4 revenue decreased organically by 19% (-17%)

* Says “Earnings during the last quarter of 2015 shows that the efforts we have made during the year relating to both costs and organization are taking us towards greater stability.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.