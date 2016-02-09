BRIEF-Eniro Q4 operating profit fell 20 pct

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Q4 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 579 mln (722), a decrease of 20 pct

* Says we are closely and continuously safeguarding our financial position, we are meeting our obligations to our creditors

* Q4 EBITDA was SEK 107 mln (134), a decrease of 20% compared with Q4 of 2014

* Q4 revenue decreased organically by 19% (-17%)

* Says "Earnings during the last quarter of 2015 shows that the efforts we have made during the year relating to both costs and organization are taking us towards greater stability."