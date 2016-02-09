FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Legal & General provides annuity bond portfolio update 
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Legal & General provides annuity bond portfolio update 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Following enquiries from analysts and investors, Legal & General is providing a provisional, unaudited analysis of annuity bond portfolio at 31 December 2015.

* Company held a bond portfolio backing our annuity business of c.£39 billion (unaudited) (2014: £40.7bn).

* 0.7% (£266m) is in sub-investment grade oil & gas and 0.1% (£38m) in sub-investment grade basic resources.

* within securitisations & debentures, £65m is in oil & gas and £nil in basic resources.

* we will report our solvency II capital position for first time as part of our preliminary results on 15 march 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.