BRIEF-Legal & General provides annuity bond portfolio update 

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Following enquiries from analysts and investors, Legal & General is providing a provisional, unaudited analysis of annuity bond portfolio at 31 December 2015.

* Company held a bond portfolio backing our annuity business of c.£39 billion (unaudited) (2014: £40.7bn).

* 0.7% (£266m) is in sub-investment grade oil & gas and 0.1% (£38m) in sub-investment grade basic resources.

* within securitisations & debentures, £65m is in oil & gas and £nil in basic resources.

* we will report our solvency II capital position for first time as part of our preliminary results on 15 march 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)