BRIEF-Cigar maker STG closes IPO offering to retail investors early

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Says offering to retail investors, with orders up to and including 3 million Danish crowns ($450,500) will close on 9 February 2016 at 12:00 CET

* Says expected timetable for offering will otherwise remain unchanged and offering to investors with orders exceeding 3 million crowns will thus close on 9 February 2016 at 4:00 p.m. CET.

* Says early close of offering is due to aggregate demand from retail investors exceeding expected allocation of offer shares to this investor group