BRIEF-Cigar maker STG closes IPO offering to retail investors early
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 9, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cigar maker STG closes IPO offering to retail investors early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Says offering to retail investors, with orders up to and including 3 million Danish crowns ($450,500) will close on 9 February 2016 at 12:00 CET

* Says expected timetable for offering will otherwise remain unchanged and offering to investors with orders exceeding 3 million crowns will thus close on 9 February 2016 at 4:00 p.m. CET.

* Says early close of offering is due to aggregate demand from retail investors exceeding expected allocation of offer shares to this investor group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6591 Danish crowns Copenhagen newsroom

