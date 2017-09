Feb 9 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Grainger and APG’s PRS Fund, GRIP makes £57.3m London PRS acquisition

* Has acquired the freehold interest in Kew Bridge Court, an unbroken, predominantly private rented residential estate of 94 flats, 4 houses and 80 car parking spaces in Kew Bridge, London W4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)