February 9, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK events company Ascential says London IPO priced at 200p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ascential Plc IPO-ASCE.L:

* Offer price set at 200 pence

* Based on offer price, indicative market capitalisation of company at commencement of conditional dealings today will be approximately £800 million

* Offer comprises 139,950,000 shares representing 35 pct of company’s issued share capital on admission

* At admission, company will have 400,000,000 shares in issue

* Is raising approximately £183.2 million of net proceeds in offer, after deducting underwriting costs and other fees and expenses

* Conditional dealings in shares will commence on London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today under ticker “ASCL” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

