BRIEF-Actelion CEO expects significant uptake of Uptravi in 2016
February 9, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Actelion CEO expects significant uptake of Uptravi in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Actelion CEO Jean-Paul Clozel

* Expects to make regulatory submission of new antibiotic in 2017

* Says expects significant uptake of uptravi in 2016

* Says has not been approached by potential suitors

* Says aims for a new drug every two years

* Says remains pessimistic about acquisitions, cannot compete with large companies with deeper pockets

* Says always looking for acquisitions to complement drug pipeline

* Says does not expect breakthroughs in pah treatments, must focus on new disease areas to avoid cannibalizing pah portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
