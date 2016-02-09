FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Robeco FY 2015 net profit improves by 4% to reach 237 mln euros
February 9, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Robeco FY 2015 net profit improves by 4% to reach 237 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Robeco NV

* Says in 2015, total assets under management increased by 22.1 billion euros (18 percent) to 268.1 billion euros ($300.08 billion), of which 47 percent are institutional

* Reports FY net profits of 237 million euros, an improvement of 4 percent compared to previous year

* Says 2015 net cash inflow amounted to 4.0 billion euros (2014: 6.2 billion euros)

* Says operating result over 205 ended at 360 million euros, an improvement of 30 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1O0ReqH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

