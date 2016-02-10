FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ica Q4 operating profit below forecasts
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ica Q4 operating profit below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Ica gruppen Q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items was SEK 1,024 million

* Ica gruppen says board of directors proposes a dividend for 2015 of sek 10.00 per share (9.50), corresponding to 41% of profit for year

* Ica gruppen says seeing a tougher competitive situation in our markets, where during second half of year Ica Sweden began losing market shares for first time in a long time

* Reuters poll: Ica Q4 adjusted operating profit was seen at 1,165 million SEK, dividend for 2015 at 10.00 SEK/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.