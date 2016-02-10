FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Melexis posts Q4 net profit of 22 mln euros, in line with Reuters poll
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Melexis posts Q4 net profit of 22 mln euros, in line with Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Reports Q4 sales of 102.4 million euros ($115.6 million), up 16 pct compared to a year ago (Reuters Poll: 98.4 million euros)

* Q4 gross margin of 47.5 million euros, up 8 pct compared to a year ago 

* Q4 operating result of 23.9 million euro, up 9 pct compared to a year ago

* Q4 net income of 22.0 million euro or 0.54 euro per share, an increase of 9 pct compared to a year ago (Reuters poll: 21.8 million euros)

* Expects sales in Q1 of 2016 to be around level of 105 million euros

* For 2016, expects sales growth to be between 8 pct and 12 pct, a gross profit margin around 47 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct

* Approves to propose a 2015 total dividend of 1.90 euros gross per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.