BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding reports FY earnings in line with Reuters poll
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding reports FY earnings in line with Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.81 billion euros ($2.04 billion)versus 1.81 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY operating profit is 543.1 million euros versus 549 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY net profit is 175.7 million euros versus 176 million euros in Reuters poll

* Triple play customers at end FY 2015 1.1 million versus 1.0 million year ago

* FY free cash flow of 279.0 million euros, up 17 pct yoy

* Closing of 1,325.0 million Base company acquisition expected mid-february 2016

* Anticipating expenditures of around 240.0 million euros over the next few years, including targeted investments in base company’s mobile network and integration costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
