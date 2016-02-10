FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibet Q4 underlying profit rises more than expected
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 10, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibet Q4 underlying profit rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Unibet underlying profit for the fourth quarter was GBP 24.6 (16.8) million

* Says in the period up to 7 February 2016, average daily gross winnings revenue has increased by approximately 45 per cent in GBP and approximately 47 per cent in local currencies over the same period in 2015

* Gross winnings revenue of GBP 111.4 (78.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of GBP 1.88 (1.64) per share/sdr before split, GBP 0.235 (0.205) after split, which is approximately sek 2.87 (2.68) per share/sdr after split

* Says number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 921,150 (570,360) of which 156,208 were customers of the businesses acquired in 2015.

* Reuters poll: Unibet Q4 gross winnings revenue was seen at 98.3 million GBP, underlying profit at 21.4 million For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.