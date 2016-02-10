FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrocomponents 4-month underlying sales rise 2 pct
February 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents 4-month underlying sales rise 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Trading statement

* Europe saw 10 pct growth with all major markets in region performing well

* As anticipated, North America saw continued weakness due to well-publicised softness in manufacturing output

* We remain on track to deliver targeted 25 mln stg annualised savings, with 6 mln stg to be delivered in Q4 of this financial year

* For four months to 31 January 2016 group underlying sales growth was 2 pct

* UK revenues stabilised during period and international sales growth slowed to 3 pct

* While asia pacific experienced some disruption due to significant restructuring, to date this has been less than expected

* Are well positioned to make progress in FY17 despite an uncertain and challenging global macroeconomic outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

