BRIEF-Vectura says clinical study report for asthma therapy VR315 now final
#Healthcare
February 10, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vectura says clinical study report for asthma therapy VR315 now final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Next planned milestone and announcement scheduled for this programme is $10 million due to be paid upon acceptance for filing of ANDA by FDA

* In addition, vectura will receive a royalty from all sales of VR315 in US

* Following announcement in January 2016 confirming completion of a clinical trial for VR315 in US, clinical study report is now final

* This triggers a cash milestone payment to Vectura of $2 million

* Eligible to receive a further $21 million upon achievement of future pre-determined development milestones on VR315 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
