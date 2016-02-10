BRIEF-Hornby in talks with lenders, warns of wider loss 

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* as a result directors consider there to be a risk that group will breach a covenant of their banking facility in march 2016.

* group has enjoyed a long and supportive relationship with its lender, with whom it is currently in discussions.

* expects to report a substantially wider trading loss than previously forecast in this current financial year.

* in total group is now expecting to report an underlying loss before tax in range of £5.5m - £6.0m, which represents a substantial setback in our recovery plan for business