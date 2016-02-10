FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornby in talks with lenders, warns of wider loss 
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hornby in talks with lenders, warns of wider loss 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* as a result directors consider there to be a risk that group will breach a covenant of their banking facility in march 2016.

* group has enjoyed a long and supportive relationship with its lender, with whom it is currently in discussions.

* expects to report a substantially wider trading loss than previously forecast in this current financial year.

* in total group is now expecting to report an underlying loss before tax in range of £5.5m - £6.0m, which represents a substantial setback in our recovery plan for business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
