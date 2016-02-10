BRIEF-Great Portland Estates' net sales 222 mln stg for financial year to date

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc

* 15 new lettings (122,600 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 8.5 million stg (our share: 7.7 million stg); 17.9 pct above March 2015 ERV

* Net sales of 222 million stg financial year to date (sales: 436.3 million stg; acquisitions 214.3 million stg)

* Cash and undrawn committed facilities of 506 million stg, low marginal cost of debt of 1.6 pct

* Can expect further pre-lettings and healthy rates of rental growth

* Record leasing and asset management activity; tenant demand healthy

* Record lettings in financial year to date securing annual rent of 29.3 million stg (412,000 sq ft); further 2.2 million stg currently under offer, 9.6 pct ahead of March ERV

* Four rent reviews settled securing 6.2 million stg (our share: 3.2 million stg); 61 pct above previous passing rent

* Vacancy rate at 2.7 pct, average office rent only 45.70 stg sq ft, reversionary potential of 33.7 pct

* Loan-to-value of 17.4 pct, weighted average interest rate of 3.8 pct, drawn debt 100 pct fixed or capped