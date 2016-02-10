BRIEF-IAR Systems Q4 operating profit up at SEK 18.4 mln

Feb 10 (Reuters) - IAR Systems Group AB :

* Q4 net sales 75.9 million Swedish crowns ($9.03 million) versus 66.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 18.4 million crowns versus 13.5 million crowns year ago

* To pay ordinary dividend of 5.0 crowns per share for 2015

* Proposes additional dividend of 2.00 crowns per share

* Financial goal is to increase sales by 10 - 15 pct annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 25 pct (previously 20 pct) over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4036 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)