BRIEF-CIE Automotive to buy Grupo Abantia's assets
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 10, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CIE Automotive to buy Grupo Abantia's assets

Feb 10 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA :

* Says its unit Dominion Access SA has presented an offer to acquire production units of Abantia Empresarial SL (Grupo Abantia) in renewable energies sector for about 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million)

* Dominion plans to invest around 25 million euros in the maintenance of the business

* Offer was placed within Grupo Abantia’s bankruptcy proceedings

* Grupo Abantia currently employs 1,500 of staff, Dominion’s offer concerns over 70 percent of the workforce

