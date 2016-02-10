BRIEF-CIE Automotive to buy Grupo Abantia's assets

Feb 10 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA :

* Says its unit Dominion Access SA has presented an offer to acquire production units of Abantia Empresarial SL (Grupo Abantia) in renewable energies sector for about 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million)

* Dominion plans to invest around 25 million euros in the maintenance of the business

* Offer was placed within Grupo Abantia’s bankruptcy proceedings

* Grupo Abantia currently employs 1,500 of staff, Dominion’s offer concerns over 70 percent of the workforce

