Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belimo Holding AG :

* Sees FY operating income (EBIT) of around 74 million Swiss francs ($76 million) (first half 2015 35.8 million francs; previous year 81.3 million francs)

* Sees FY net income of approximately 56 million francs (first half 2015 23.0 million francs; previous year 67.2 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1XhzYVo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)